Graypoint LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

