TheStreet Downgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to C+

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOC. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

