Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $17.94 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,115,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,758,801,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

MSI stock opened at $209.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

