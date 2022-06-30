Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,296 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $237.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.24. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

