IMC Chicago LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) by 156.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $30.49.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.