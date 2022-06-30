Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

