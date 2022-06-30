Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $176.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day moving average is $216.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

