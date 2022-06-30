Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

NYSE XOM opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $371.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.