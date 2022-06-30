Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 1,037 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 35.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 33.3% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.90. The company has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

