Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.