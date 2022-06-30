NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

