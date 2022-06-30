Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,034 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average is $121.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

