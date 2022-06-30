Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 109,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

