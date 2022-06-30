Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 21.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $155.42 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $388.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

