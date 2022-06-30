Advisor Resource Council Trims Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB opened at $402.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $384.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

