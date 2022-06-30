SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Trimmed by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after buying an additional 373,990 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 251,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

