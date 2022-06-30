Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Shares in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 95,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 47,594 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ opened at $80.31 on Thursday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.92 and a 12-month high of $100.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46.

