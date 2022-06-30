Advisor Resource Council Sells 5,678 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisor Resource Council cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $331.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.43 and its 200 day moving average is $392.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.