iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 212,983 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 145,178 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,988,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,568,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

