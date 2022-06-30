Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 104,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

