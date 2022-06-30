Advisor Resource Council Cuts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

NYSE:AAP opened at $176.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.00. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.