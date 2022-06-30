Advisor Resource Council Sells 76,509 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,509 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,614,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $40.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

