Advisor Resource Council Sells 4,163 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 299,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 48,107 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 48,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $109.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average of $135.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

