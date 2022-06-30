Wolf Group Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $63,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 63.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 133,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 52,066 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on BBVA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.40 ($6.81) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Shares of BBVA opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

