Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,472 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 61,680 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 99,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

