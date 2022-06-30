Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,145 SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $153.78 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.69.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.