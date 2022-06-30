Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

