Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 2,260 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.