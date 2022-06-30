UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after purchasing an additional 257,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $515.71 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

