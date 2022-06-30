Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

INVH opened at $35.64 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

