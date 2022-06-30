Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $709,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $334.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.06 and a 200 day moving average of $391.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

