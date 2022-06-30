American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $253.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.89. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.21.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

