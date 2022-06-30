Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after buying an additional 78,034 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.70.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

