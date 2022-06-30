Denali Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.44. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Cowen Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.