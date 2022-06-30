Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $279.81 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

