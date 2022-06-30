Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 10.4% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $127.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.47. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

