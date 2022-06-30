Denali Advisors LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lazydays worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 698,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 441,444 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,172 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 296,485 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZY. TheStreet cut shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,091 shares of company stock worth $1,043,913. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

LAZY opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Lazydays had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 55.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

