Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in AutoZone by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,140.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,033.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,007.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,488.04 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

