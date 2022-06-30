Denali Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. OTR Global downgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.