Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

