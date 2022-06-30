Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $491.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $508.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $421,471,941 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

