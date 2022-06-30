TCW Group Inc. Sells 3,321 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NEE opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

