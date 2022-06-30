Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 920 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $15,031,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Unity Software by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 158,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 100,936 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Shares of U stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

