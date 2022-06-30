Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,664 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,485 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.77 and a 200 day moving average of $129.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,438 shares of company stock worth $5,682,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

