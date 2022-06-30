TCW Group Inc. Decreases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,321 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.38.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.92.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.