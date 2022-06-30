BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Univest Financial worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVSP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Univest Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Univest Financial by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

UVSP opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $755.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Univest Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

