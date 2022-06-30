BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 1,715 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 74,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.