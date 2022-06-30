BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

