BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

