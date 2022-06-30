Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,708,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,161 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $260.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.43 and a 200 day moving average of $288.74.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.91.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

